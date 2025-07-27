SUV flips after crash with stolen Hyundai in Tacoma; suspect escapes

A person driving a stolen Hyundai crashed into an SUV in Tacoma early Saturday afternoon, causing the SUV to roll onto its side, according to Tacoma police.

The collision happened around 2:46 p.m. near the intersection of South 76th Street and D Street South.

Police said the stolen vehicle, a gray Hyundai, struck a dark-colored SUV.

After the crash, the driver of the Hyundai ran away from the scene.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, authorities said.

Police confirmed the Hyundai involved had been reported stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Tacoma Police.

VIDEO PROVIDED BY MATTHEW WASHAM

