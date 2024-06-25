Suspects run from 3-car Lakewood crash that hurt 4 people

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash in Lakewood Tuesday morning.

It happened on southbound Interstate 5 near Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest at around 7:20 a.m.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo, when another trooper saw a car weaving in and out of traffic, going 87 mph in a 60 mph zone near State Route 16, he tried to pull it over.

When the driver refused to stop, a short chase began.

As the driver fled, they took the Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest exit, ran a red light at the top of the offramp, hit two cars that were going through the intersection, and then struck the guardrail, according to Trooper John Dattilo.

The two people inside the car then got out and ran but were arrested.

The four people who were taken to the hospital reported having back and neck pain. Dattilo believed their injuries were minor.

The car driven by the suspects turned out to be stolen and its license plates did not match those registered to the vehicle. Dattilo said one plate was from Washington and another was from Oregon, but neither belonged to the car.

The crash caused the onramp at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest to be closed and the offramp to be reduced to one lane.

