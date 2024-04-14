Suspected speeding DUI driver arrested after pursuit, spike strips in Thurston County

A suspected DUI driver was arrested Sunday morning after a pursuit reached 100 mph and deputies set out spike strips, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Sunday morning, deputies received a call for assistance from the Napavine Police Department about an officer in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver on Interstate 5.

Deputies took the lead in the chase, as the suspect drove 100 mph on Trosper Road before making a he made a U-turn to get back onto I-5.

Spike strips were then deployed and a PIT maneuver was used to stop the car.

The driver, a man from Tacoma, was arrested on charges of DUI and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Department also noted the man was a convicted felon for robbery with a deadly weapon, and had an active warrant for multiple counts of theft, assault, and trespass.

©2024 Cox Media Group