Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspected fentanyl dealer in Bellingham.

Deputies say they found 3.5 pounds of fentanyl powder inside the home of 28-year-old Jamie Lopez Laz Cano.

Detectives also seized some money remittance receipts, leading them to believe he’s also been laundering money.

The search warrant served on his home was part of a local investigation of a Mexico-based Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO) operating in Whatcom County.

Law enforcement believes the organization is using local stash locations and couriers to distribute fentanyl throughout the area.

Lopez Laz Cano was booked into the Whatcom County Jail.

