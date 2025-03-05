Suspected DUI driver involved in school bus, semi-truck collision in Clallam County

CARLSBORG, Wash. — A suspected DUI driver may have been the cause of a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus and a semi-truck in Clallam County Wednesday morning.

According to Trooper Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol, US 101 at Carlsborg was partially blocked for the minor-injury crash.

Trooper Weatherwax added that the ‘causing driver’ was arrested for suspicion of DUI, but was uninjured.

The Washington State Patrol confirmed that the only person who sustained an injury was the school bus driver who hurt his collarbone, but thankfully there were no kids on the bus.

