Suspected drunk driver faces vehicular assault charges after Kent crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(Washington State Patrol, Trooper Robert Reyer)

KENT, Wash. — A suspected drunk driver is now facing vehicular assault charges following an early Saturday morning collision in Kent, according to Washington State Patrol.

Just before 3 a.m., a 48-year-old man from Renton was driving southbound on State Route 167 when he moved right and hit another vehicle which then rolled over into a nearby ditch.

The 36-year-old Tacoma man who was in the car got hurt and was taken to the Valley Medical Center.

The roadway was blocked for nearly two hours after the incident.

Washington State Patrol says they expect the driver who hit the second car was drunk at the time.

