Suspected drug dealer arrested with fentanyl powder in Everett

EVERETT, Wash — Everett police arrested a suspected drug dealer on Wednesday.

The Community Response Team (CRT) found a man on Evergreen Way who had an outstanding warrant. On top of the warrant, CRT members got a few tips that the man was dealing drugs.

When he was taken into custody, officers found a loaded firearm that was stolen, fentanyl powder, and approximately $5,000, according to Everett police.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for his warrant, and for possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver.

