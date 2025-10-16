Suspect with warrants arrested after running from Mount Vernon police again

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A suspect in Mount Vernon is accused of repeating the same behavior from several months ago.

Running from the police to avoid arrest.

The incident happened on Oct. 7 at around 9:50 a.m.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers tried to take the man into custody after he was accused of camping illegally on private property.

While officers were trying to take the man into custody, he ran away, hitting an officer in the process.

Police say this wasn’t the first time he ran. The same suspect fled from officers back in April.

This time, he was caught on the tracks of the transit center.

He didn’t get far. Officers caught up with him on the tracks near the Mount Vernon transit center and took him into custody.

He was arrested for criminal trespassing and several outstanding warrants.

He’s also facing two counts of assault from a previous incident, as well as an additional charge for allegedly assaulting a corrections deputy at the jail where he was booked.

