Suspect sought in early-morning Seattle stabbing

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a person early Thursday morning.

The stabbing was reported around 4:30 a.m. at 5th Ave. N and Mercer Street, across from the QFC in Queen Anne.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds who a knife still embedded in his body.

Crews treated him on the scene and then took him to Harborview Medical Center in a life-threatening condition.

While the circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation, officers determined that the victim and suspect got into a fight on a Metro bus beforehand.

The area was blocked off for several hours.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

