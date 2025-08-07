Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting deaths of Renton women and 9-year-old girl; bail set at $10M

RENTON, Wash. — The man accused of killing two women and a 9-year-old girl in Renton in July was back in a Kent courtroom Wednesday to face a judge and enter his plea.

The courtroom was emotional as 46-year-old Steve Vasquez entered “not guilty” pleas to three charges of first-degree murder at Kent’s Regional Justice Center.

He is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 46-year-old Darcey Moore, her sister, 39-year-old Jamie Ray, and Moore’s 9-year-old daughter, Alexia Garcia, at the Hillcrest Terrace Apartments on July 19. All three were shot in the head twice, according to prosecutors.

“As it relates to Count 1, it’s also alleged that the crime was committed against an intimate partner. It’s also alleged in Counts 1, 2, and 3… for each of these offenses, that you were armed with a firearm during the commission of these crimes," stated the Washington State Prosecuting Attorney.

Prosecutors say Vasquez had only known his girlfriend, Moore, for about a month. Video footage captured inside the apartment appears to show Vasquez holding a handgun next to Moore, before walking up to the camera and turning it away, preventing further recording. That was the last time Moore was seen alive.

“We’re asking the court to order that should Mr. Vasquez post bail, that he not leave the state of Washington without specific approval by the court, that he keep his address updated with the court, appear at all future court hearings pursuant to Court Rule 3.4, maintain contact with his counsel, and abide by all no-contact orders,” the Washington State Prosecuting Attorney’s Office stated.

Vasquez was arrested in Burien the day after the murders, after officers pinged his cellphone. Investigators say he was carrying a gun at the time; however, the motive is still unknown.

A week after the tragic loss, KIRO 7 spoke with the family of Jamie Lee Ray, Darcey Ann Moore, and Alexia Garcia.

“We’re still in shock. It’s gonna take a while, it’s gonna take a long time, you know. Three family members – that’s a lot,” said Pablo Oatman, Moore’s eldest son.

Moore was a mother of eight, and Alexia was her youngest daughter. She was also a grandmother to five grandchildren.

“Through life’s ups and downs, we know she cared deeply for all of us,” said the family.

Her sister, Jamie Lee Ray, was also a mother of eight. Her siblings described her as one of the strongest women they knew.

“I just know we’re trying to be strong as a family and be here for each other in this situation, doing what we can to honor their life,” said Ashley Ray, as she held back tears knowing both her sisters and niece were taken too soon.

9-year-old Alexia was remembered as the “sweetest soul” who loved to dance. Her aunt, Ashley, said her personality was “really starting to blossom” over the last year.

“She was always a super happy child. You know, she loved her TikTok videos; she was just so, so good at it. Her beautiful smile will always be remembered,” said Pablo.

Vasquez is charged with one count of first-degree domestic violence aggravated murder for shooting Moore, and two additional counts of aggravated murder in the first degree for the deaths of Ray and Garcia. His bail is set at $10 million, and his trial is scheduled to begin on December 1.

The family told KIRO 7 they want to eventually donate to foster care or domestic violence awareness organizations in their memory.

