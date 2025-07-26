Candlelight vigil honors two sisters, child murdered in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — On Friday, nearly 100 people gathered to remember two sisters and a 9-year-old girl murdered in Renton last weekend.

KIRO 7 spoke with family of Jamie Lee Ray, 39, Darcey Ann Moore, 46, and Alexia, 9.

Moore was a mother of eight, and Alexia was her youngest daughter. Moore was also a grandmother to five grandchildren.

“Through life’s ups and downs, we know she cared deeply for all of us,” said the family.

They described Moore as someone who would light up any room she went into.

Alexia was known as the sweetest soul who loved to make TikTok videos.

“She loved to dance, she loved Stitch, made the funniest TikToks, and filled the whole house with joy. She was too young – far too young – to be taken from this earth,” family explained in a statement.

Ray was Moore’s sister, who was also a mother of eight. Her siblings described her as one of the strongest women they knew.

“She was someone who was there for others,” said Ray’s family.

The family told KIRO 7 they want to eventually donate to foster care or domestic violence awareness organizations in their memories.

If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses, click here for the GoFundMe.

©2025 Cox Media Group