Suspect at large after man attacked with machete in Bellevue

Bellevue Police are searching for a man after a machete attack in downtown Bellevue Friday night.

At around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 111th Avenue Northeast, where they found the victim at the entrance of an apartment complex.

The 55-year-old man was holding a bloody towel to his upper left arm, and there was a significant amount of blood in the main lobby.

Officers quickly applied a tourniquet and packed the wound with gauze, stabilizing the victim until Bellevue Fire Department arrived and transported him to Overlake Hospital.

The victim, along with a 33-year-old woman, told police that the attacker was a 66-year-old man known to the victim.

They had a brief interaction before the suspect allegedly accused the victim of stealing his wallet, then attacked him with a machete, causing a deep cut on his arm.

Fearing for his life, the victim used bear spray to fend off the attacker.

The suspect then left the victim’s apartment and treated his injuries in the building’s main bathroom lobby before leaving the area in a silver Nissan sedan.

Kirkland Police later alerted Bellevue officers about a machete matching the description of the weapon used in the assault, which was collected as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

