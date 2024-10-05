Suspect at large after assaulting elderly man in South Seattle, police seek witnesses

Seattle Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an assault on an elderly Asian man in South Seattle, according to a release from the department.

The assault occurred on June 22 around 8 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Henderson Street.

The suspect used a racial slur during the assault before fleeing into Be’er Sheva Park.

When officers arrived, the man was still assaulting the victim but ran from police into the Lake Washington Apartments at 9061 Seward Park Avenue South, specifically entering building #30.

Detectives believe the suspect lives in the apartment complex.

In addition to the suspect, detectives are also looking to identify three witnesses who were present during the assault.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or witnesses to call 911 or the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tipline at (206) 223-5000.

Callers can remain anonymous.

©2024 Cox Media Group