Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This story was orignally published on mynorthwest.com.

Officers shot and killed a man in Whatcom County Saturday night as he reportedly fired a gun in several directions from a small boat.

This happened on Cain Lake, in the Alger community, about five miles southeast of Bellingham.

The incident began when a state trooper spotted him on a stolen motorcycle just south of Mt. Vernon.

The suspect took off northbound, trying to elude the officer, then ended up at the lake.

When he arrived at Cain Lake, the man launched a small boat.

Authorities say once in the water, the suspect started firing a gun.

Authorities say the man appeared to be firing shots in several different directions.

Officers from several agencies responded, including the Washington State Patrol, and the Whatcom and Skagit County Sheriff’s Offices.

The lake is surrounded by homes, but officers say no one in the vicinity of the gunfire was injured.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

He was still alive when they were able to get him back to the shore.

Emergency responders transferred him into an ambulance, but he did not survive.

Authorities say the suspect is 34 years old and lived in the Cape Horn area.

He has not yet been identified.

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s office will determine how the man died.

It’s unclear whether any homes were damaged from gunfire.

Officers did contact several residents in the area and determined no one else was hurt.

They are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident to talk with investigators.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) will conduct the investigation into the shooting and the man’s death.

SMART is a panel of investigators comprised of evidence technicians, records specialists and public information officers from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies and the Washington State Patrol.

It responds to and determines facts in police use of force incidents.

Civilian community members also serve on the SMART team, as outlines in the Law Enforcement Training and Community Safety Act (LETSCA).

