Suspect of hit and run crash in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood arrested, weapon found

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested a man suspected of a hit-and-run crash from May 28.

At 8:23 p.m., officers answered calls about a car with a missing tire in the middle of the intersection of 12th Avenue South and Boren Avenue South.

Callers reported the man hitting vehicles and threatening to shoot people, police said.

Officers located the 52-year-old man, who appeared agitated, near 13th Avenue and East Yesler Way and arrested him.

Police recovered a gun, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia after a warrant search of the car, police said.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and felony harassment.

Police also requested the suspect be charged with driving under the influence and obstruction.

Detectives with the Homicide & Assault Unit are assigned to investigate.

©2024 Cox Media Group