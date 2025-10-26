Suspect fled scene after man stabbed in the back in U-District

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that they are investigating a stabbing that happened in the University District on Saturday evening.

Police say that a 57-year-old man was stabbed in the back on Brooklyn Avenue Northeast.

He was treated by officers and the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) medics before being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

SPD says his in serious but stable condition and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the suspect who ran from the scene after the stabbing.

He said to be a white male, about 40 years old, and around 5’10” tall.

He was wearing a red baseball cap, a red hoodie with a white logo, dark pants, and white shoes.

They say if you have any information, call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

