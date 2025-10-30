Suspect in Aurora Avenue drive-by tracked to Tukwila gas station and arrested, police say

Seattle police say a 28-year-old man accused of a September drive-by shooting in North Seattle was arrested Wednesday after detectives and federal agents tracked him to a gas station in Tukwila.

According to the Seattle Police Department, members of the Gun Violence Reduction Unit developed probable cause to arrest the man, who has a prior violent criminal history, in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 5 near North 102nd Street and Aurora Avenue North.

After weeks of investigation, detectives coordinated with officers from the Community Response Group and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to locate the suspect.

He was taken into custody without incident at a gas station in the 14600 block of Tukwila International Boulevard.

Police said the man’s vehicle was impounded, and he was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from owning guns.

The case remains an active investigation led by Seattle’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit.

©2025 Cox Media Group