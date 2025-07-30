Suspect arrested in Grays Harbor after failing to register as a sex offender

HOQUIAM, Wash. — Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says that, with the help of one of their K-9 partners, they were able to help in the arrest of a suspect with a felony escape warrant.

The sheriff’s office says they received a call to help the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) at an address off Highway 101 in the Humptulips on Wednesday.

They needed help in find and arrest a suspect with an outstanding warrant.

The suspect was also known to be physically violent, according to the sheriff’s office.

Intially, the suspect was suppose to register as a sex offender.

When he didn’t register, a community custody escape warrant was issued.

The suspect ran away after deputies and DOC officers tried to speak to him.

The Hoquiam Police Department came and helped with a drone, and the Washington State Patrol set up a barrier to keep the suspect from escaping.

K-9 Behr helped track the suspect, who was found in thick brush behind a stump.

The suspect was arrested and handed over to the DOC.

©2025 Cox Media Group