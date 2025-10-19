Suspect arrested after crash kills man walking in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department says a man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 100 block of South 2nd Street, according to police.

Officers found the 28-year-old victim near a parking lot and tried to save him, but sadly, he died at the scene.

Investigators later found the driver and arrested him. The 29-year-old man was booked into the Yakima County Jail on a vehicular homicide charge.

Police haven’t said whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Lukas Hinton at (509) 575-3509 or reach out to Yakima Crime Stoppers.

