Suspect arrested in $2 million West Seattle jewelry heist; three still on the run

Seattle police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the $2 million jewelry store robbery in West Seattle in August.

According to the Seattle Police Department, Renton officers took the man into custody on Oct. 16 for a series of smash-and-grab robberies and several weapons violations.

Investigators say the man, a previously convicted felon, was not allowed to possess firearms.

During the arrest, police seized two guns, ammunition, narcotics, and other evidence.

The suspect was booked into the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, where he remains held on $250,000 bail.

Seattle’s lead robbery detective referred additional charges to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Oct. 18 for the man’s alleged role in the August 14 robbery that targeted a jewelry store in West Seattle.

Police described that crime as a bold smash-and-grab in which thieves made off with more than $2 million in merchandise — including emerald necklaces, gold bracelets, Rolex watches, and platinum diamond pieces.

Detectives said none of the stolen jewelry has been recovered.

Three additional suspects remain at large.

Seattle police said the investigation remains open and active, handled by the department’s Robbery Unit.

©2025 Cox Media Group