Suspect in armed robberies arrested in Seattle, sawed-off shotgun found

SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested related to a series of armed robberies with a sawed-off shotgun in Seattle.

Early Thursday, the Seattle Police officers were dispatched to a robbery in the 8400 block of Aurora Avenue North. The clerk reported that a man pointed a gun and demanded money. When the clerk resisted, the suspect fired several shots, causing minor injuries. Seattle Fire medics treated the clerk’s injuries on-site.

The second attempted robbery occurred around 6:04 a.m. at a business in the 9700 block of Holman Road. The victim described the suspect as a man driving a blue vehicle and carrying a gun. The victim was not hurt and nothing was taken.

Around 7:56 a.m., SPD received a call of an armed robbery in the 13200 block of Aurora Avenue North. The suspect was also described as a man driving a blue car and using a gun to rob the victim.

Later that morning, SPD located the blue car suspected to be used in the robberies. It was reportedly stolen and was impounded.

The suspect was also found, arrested, and booked into the King County Jail.

A weapon was found and taken as evidence.

Weapon in Seattle armed robberies Weapon suspected to be used in a series of armed robberies in Seattle. (Seattle Police Department)





©2024 Cox Media Group