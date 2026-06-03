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Mariner Moose is the 6th most-loved mascot in the nation, survey says

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 15: The Seattle Mariners moose mascot holds a sign after starting pitcher Felix Hernandez threw a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Safeco Field on August 15, 2012 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

A new survey says Mariner Moose is among the most-loved mascots in the MLB.

The survey rated how entertaining, humorous, and engaging each of the 28 MLB mascots is for a total overall score that placed Mariner Moose at number 6.

Phillie Phanatic took home first place with a perfect score, ten out of ten points, while Mr. and Mrs. Met were dubbed “most irritating.”

According to the survey, Mariners fans rank fifth among MLB fanbases for showing the strongest support for their mascot.

SEE ALSO: The history of Mariner Moose

This survey was comprised of 3,000 MLB fans, conducted by Bovada Sportsbook.

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