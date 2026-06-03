Mariner Moose is the 6th most-loved mascot in the nation, survey says

A new survey says Mariner Moose is among the most-loved mascots in the MLB.

The survey rated how entertaining, humorous, and engaging each of the 28 MLB mascots is for a total overall score that placed Mariner Moose at number 6.

Phillie Phanatic took home first place with a perfect score, ten out of ten points, while Mr. and Mrs. Met were dubbed “most irritating.”

According to the survey, Mariners fans rank fifth among MLB fanbases for showing the strongest support for their mascot.

SEE ALSO: The history of Mariner Moose

This survey was comprised of 3,000 MLB fans, conducted by Bovada Sportsbook.

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