Surveillance cameras in Seattle’s Stadium District shut off after FIFA World Cup

SEATTLE — Seattle shut off its surveillance cameras in the Stadium District on Tuesday.

“This follows through on the commitment I made last month that these particular cameras would only be turned on for the duration of the FIFA World Cup in Seattle, because of its high global profile and the unique circumstances surrounding the event,” Mayor Katie Wilson shared in a statement.

The mayor put the city’s surveillance camera pilot program on hold in March for privacy, data, and other security concerns. Many have expressed their concern about the use of information for federal immigration enforcement.

In early June, though, the mayor decided to activate 22 cameras. The reason? The Seattle Police Department and FBI felt they were necessary for “general but credible threats to safety and security.”

No major incidents have been reported near the stadiums during the massive soccer event.

This fall, the city will receive an independent audit of all police CCTV policies and practices. The cameras in the Stadium District will remain off during the audit and no new cameras will go online until that review is finished. The mayor plans to share the findings publicly.

The cameras in the Downtown Core, the Chinatown International District, and North Aurora which have been in place since last year will remain operational.“I believe we can keep our city safe while also protecting our privacy, but finding the best path to that goal will require continued focus and attention, with community at the table,” Mayor Wilson shared. “So, as we take these next steps forward, I commit to continue being direct and transparent about our use of technology and our protections against potential abuse — and to keep listening as we go.”

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