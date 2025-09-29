Suquamish ferry pulled from service due to engine issues

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the Suquamish ferry, which services the Mukilteo to Clinton route, will be pulled from service.

The Suquamish will be out of service for an estimated 10-20 days due to engine issues, and the Kitsap will be brought in to keep the route running with two ferries.

"We know this service disruption has been very frustrating, especially during a busy weekend with the Oyster Run motorcycle event," WSDOT said in a release.

“We are working as safely and quickly as possible to move vessels around the system and repair the Suquamish," WSDOT said.

The Kitsap can hold 124 vehicles and usually services the Seattle to Bremerton route.

WSDOT says the Kitsap will temporarily be replaced by the 90-vehicle Stealth on that route.

