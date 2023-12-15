Sumas Mountain closed to vehicles after dumping, timber theft damage area

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — As of Friday, Sumas Mountain, which is east of Ferndale in Whatcom County, is no longer allowing access to vehicles.

The decision was made due to nasty activities like dumping and timber theft, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Unauthorized trails are also a problem that affect salmon streams.

Vehicles were also banned in the area in August 2022 because of similar issues that caused WADNR staff to spend countless hours repairing the damage so the area could be reopened.

Sadly, in the last several months, dumping and damage have returned to the area.

“The unsanctioned trails constructed on Sumas Mountain have affected fish by delivering sediment to streams, violated environmental regulations, and angered neighbors by crossing onto private property. The damage from the past 2 years has cost the state $30,000,” a WDNR post on X said.

The entrances will likely remain closed until the 2024 hunting season. The forest remains open for walk-in recreation.

