Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe to be Grand Marshals for Seattle Pride Parade

SEATTLE — On Monday Seattle Pride announced Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will be Seattle Pride Parade 50th Anniversary Grand Marshals.

In a joint statement Bird and Rapinoe said, “We’re honored to be named grand marshals for the Seattle Pride Parade and look forward to seeing everyone on parade day.”

The parade will take place June 30 in Downtown Seattle along 4th Avenue between Union Street and Denny Way.

Pride Parade 1

The day kicks off at the Westlake Park stage with pre-show entertainment at 10 a.m. followed by the parade step-off at 11 a.m.

“We are beyond excited that Sue and Megan will be serving as grand marshals for this year’s Seattle Pride Parade,” said Seattle Pride Executive Director Patti Hearn.

The Seattle Pride Parade is one of the largest in the nation. It takes place every year on the last Sunday of June to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion.

“It’s humbling to be recognized in our city that we love, and as part of a community with such a rich LGBTQIA+ history. It’s going to be an incredible celebration of love and acceptance,” said Bird and Rapinoe.

The parade is free to attend but there is reserved grandstand seating is available for purchase.

KIRO 7 is the official TV partner of Seattle Pride, and we will livestream the first two hours of the parade on our website and our apps. We will have parade coverage in our 11 p.m. newscast and also broadcast a half-hour Seattle Pride special at 11:30 p.m.

Pride Parade 2

