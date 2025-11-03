Study: WA among worst states for job availability, work-related stress

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington ranked in the bottom five among U.S. states for job availability and work-related stress, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The study ranked states based on their job market attractiveness, with Washington ranking No. 16 overall, sandwiched between New Jersey (No. 17) and Wisconsin (No. 15). Washington ranked 43rd in job market rank, but led the nation in economic environment rank.

“In order to determine the best states for jobs, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: job market and economic environment,” WalletHub stated in its study. “We assigned a heavier weight to the former, considering the factors in that category most heavily influence a job seeker’s decision regarding relocation for employment.”

A state’s economic environment was determined by many factors, including median annual income, the share of workers living in poverty, the share of workers working multiple jobs, average commute times, the earned income tax credit, and the state income tax burden for low-income earners.

Low rankings for job availability, work-related stress

For available job opportunities, Washington ranked No. 47, with just Illinois (No. 48), California (No. 49), and Nevada (No. 50) ranking lower among U.S. states.

The top five states for job opportunities remain far from the West Coast. Vermont led the study, followed by New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Washington also ranked in the bottom five for work-related stress. Montana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Maine, and Maryland finished as the top five states for the least amount of work-related stress on average. Washington ranked 46th, followed by just West Virginia, Alabama, Oregon, and New Hampshire.

Washington also ranked No. 47 in terms of unemployment rate, with only Illinois, California, and Nevada having worse unemployment rankings.

