Study: Tukwila named most burglarized city in Washington

TUKWILA, Wash. — Most renters say their primary concern when choosing a home is crime and safety in the community.

Recently, Safewise, a home safety and security research group, gathered data from each state to find out which city had the most burglaries.

They found that hot spots ranged from cities with populations over 15,000 to towns with fewer than 1,000 residents.

The report found that most of the burglarized city in Washington was Tukwila.

Tukwila saw 299 burglaries per capita, giving it a rate of 1.41 per 100 residents in 2023.

During these break-ins, on average, burglars made off $6,000 worth of items.

The top 5 cities with the most burglaries per capita are Vernon, California; Sauget, Illinois; McIntosh, Alabama; Lumberton, North Carolina; and Sabula, Iowa.

Hawaii was not included due to limited state crime data.

©2025 Cox Media Group