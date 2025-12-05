Study: Amazon’s dynamic pricing may be costing Washington taxpayers millions

A new report analyzing local and state purchasing trends found that Washington state governments are spending more money on Amazon than any other state in the study, raising questions about transparency, pricing, and the impact on local businesses.

The Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR) report reviewed procurement data from 128 local governments and 122 state agencies.

It found that Amazon has rapidly expanded its hold on public-sector purchasing through its Amazon Business platform, especially in Washington.

Researchers reported that the Washington Department of Social and Health Services spent $3.8 million on Amazon in 2023, the highest total of any state agency surveyed.

Washington’s position at the top reflects a broader trend.

The report says the state is something of a “bellwether,” noting that King County was one of the earliest adopters of Amazon’s government purchasing system.

Locally, city and county spending also surged.

The report shows Pierce County purchased more than $2.3 million worth of goods on Amazon in 2023, while Clark County spent nearly $690,000.

The City of Anacortes recorded more than $167,000 in purchases, a level researchers said made it one of the higher per-capita spenders in their sample.

The report found that Amazon’s algorithmic “dynamic pricing” often resulted in schools, cities, and counties paying dramatically different amounts for the same items—even on the same day.

Some governments paid double or triple what others paid for identical supplies, and the analysis warned this could inflate costs for Washington taxpayers.

The report includes several examples of how Amazon’s dynamic pricing leads governments to pay widely different amounts for the same products.

In one case, a Colorado school district paid three times more than a neighboring city for the same 12-pack of Sharpie markers purchased on the same day.

Other governments saw similar swings: two Iowa City school employees bought identical snack cartons at prices that differed by nearly $8, and a Virginia school district was charged two different prices for the same case of copy paper within the same week.

Researchers also noted that Amazon charged Clark County, Washington nearly $24,000 more for a bulk order of computer monitors than it would have charged on a different day.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to Amazon for a response to this study.

Researchers also highlighted a broader accountability issue: many states, including Washington, struggle to track what their agencies are buying through Amazon.

Several agencies were unaware of whether a statewide Amazon contract existed, and purchasing information was often incomplete or scattered across databases.

The report says this lack of transparency could make it harder for elected officials, journalists, and the public to evaluate whether Amazon purchases follow procurement rules designed to control costs.

Although Amazon markets its platform as a tool for supporting small and local sellers, the report found that almost none of the public dollars spent on Amazon in many jurisdictions actually reach nearby businesses.

Nationally, high seller fees and a lack of price stability make it difficult for independent suppliers to compete.

Washington’s strong participation in Amazon’s procurement ecosystem, the report warns, may accelerate the decline of local suppliers that traditionally provided schools and government offices with competitive pricing, next-day delivery, and customer service.

Because Amazon’s foothold in state-level purchasing is still developing, the report says states like Washington have a window to set guardrails.

Recommendations include banning dynamic pricing in public contracts, prioritizing local suppliers, strengthening purchasing data transparency, and developing or improving publicly run online marketplaces.

©2025 Cox Media Group