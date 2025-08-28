Student who brought loaded gun to Arlington campus will not return to school after parents’ pushback

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Earlier this month, students and parents in the Arlington district were made aware that an expelled student-- who brought a loaded gun to campus-- would be allowed back in school.

The then-14-year-old was charged with a felony in February 2024 for the incident. The gun had one round in the chamber and the safety was off.

Federal law requires the district to provide the option for the student to be able to return. The district would also have to closely monitor the student and create a safety plan and threat assessment.

The news of the student’s potential return caused an uproar from parents online and during a board meeting on Monday.

However, the district has said that the student will not return for this coming school year, which starts Sept. 3.

According to the Everett Herald, the district said it had met with the student and his family before Monday’s meeting, and they all agreed that he will not return to Arlington High School.

“The student will not be returning to Arlington High School this fall. We are still working with the family on placement,” the district said in a statement to KIRO 7.

