Strong winds rip off siding of shed near Satus Pass

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — Strong winds ripped some siding off a salt shed at US 97 near Satus Pass in Klickitat County.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that crews are headed to assess the structure and make repairs.

There are no closures in the area, but they are asking people to use caution if they are traveling through.

In Klickitat Co., strong winds ripped siding off a salt shed at US 97 near Satus Pass.



Crews will assess the structure and make repairs. No road closures in the area, but please use caution if you’re traveling through. pic.twitter.com/0qEZHQp2hH — WSDOT Southwest (@wsdot_southwest) December 9, 2025

Overnight, wind gusts reached upwards of 36 miles per hour in that area as the atmospheric river made its way through Western Washington.

Another round of rain is predicted for Tuesday evening.

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have called Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday.

For the latest updates, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group