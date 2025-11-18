Street race near Museum of Flight leads to police chase, arrest in Burien

TUKWILA, Wash. — The driver of a Dodge Charger was arrested after being accused of street racing and running from police near the Museum of Flight, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

An officer said he saw the driver street racing and tried to stop him, but the driver refused to pull over and sped away.

Two additional officers later found the vehicle as the driver tried to head into Burien.

They were able to stop the car and take the driver into custody.

He was arrested and booked into jail on a reckless driving charge.

Tukwila PD shared the incident with the public on Monday, but did not specify when the incident had occurred.

The Dodge Charger was impounded.

©2025 Cox Media Group