Street blocked in downtown Seattle as fire department investigates natural gas leak

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — All eastbound lanes of South Jackson Street in downtown Seattle are blocked as fire crews respond to reports of a natural gas leak.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the leak may be located in an apartment building.

The Seattle Department of Transportation asked drivers to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

