Street blocked in downtown Seattle as fire department investigates natural gas leak

SEATTLE — All eastbound lanes of South Jackson Street in downtown Seattle are blocked as fire crews respond to reports of a natural gas leak.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the leak may be located in an apartment building.

Crews are investigating reports of a natural gas leak in an apartment building in the 1200 block of S. Jackson St. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 9, 2025

The Seattle Department of Transportation asked drivers to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

.@SeattleFire incident blocking on S Jackson St , blocking all EB lanes between 12th Ave S and 14th Ave S. Seek alt routes and use caution. pic.twitter.com/ds9yvd1ybS — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) April 9, 2025

KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

