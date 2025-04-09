Street blocked in downtown Seattle as fire department investigates natural gas leak

SEATTLE — All eastbound lanes of South Jackson Street in downtown Seattle are blocked as fire crews respond to reports of a natural gas leak.
According to the Seattle Fire Department, the leak may be located in an apartment building.
Crews are investigating reports of a natural gas leak in an apartment building in the 1200 block of S. Jackson St. Please avoid the area.— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 9, 2025
The Seattle Department of Transportation asked drivers to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
.@SeattleFire incident blocking on S Jackson St , blocking all EB lanes between 12th Ave S and 14th Ave S. Seek alt routes and use caution. pic.twitter.com/ds9yvd1ybS— SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) April 9, 2025
KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.
