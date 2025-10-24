Stray cat gets stuck inside wall of Lacey home

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey firefighters had quite the busy day, though not in the way we’d typically expect.

After two days of hearing noises and searching, a homeowner called firefighters for help when he learned a stray neighborhood cat got stuck inside the wall of his home.

Firefighter Harn used a stethoscope to listen for the cat’s movement, while firefighter Anderson played “cat calling” sounds to coax it into meowing to pinpoint a location in the wall.

Using a thermal imaging camera, they were able to find the exact location.

The crew opened up the wall and then were dispatched to multiple other calls.

“Later, the homeowner called to share with us that the cat was safely freed and to thank our team for their kindness and dedication. Both BC Harn and BC Christiansen even returned to check in and make sure no further help was needed,” Lacey Fire District Three wrote on Facebook.

