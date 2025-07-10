Stranded tuber rescued from remote ‘hazardous marsh conditions’ near Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A person who went river tubing in the marshlands in Olympia became disoriented and needed rescue from the thick mud and waist-deep water, according to firefighters.

Around 11 p.m. on July 8, East Olympia Fire District 6 said they responded to a marshy area near Waldrick Road and Old Highway 99. The tuber who called said they were unable to navigate out of the water.

Rescuers said the terrain was difficult to maneuver, so it took them two hours to find the stranded tuber.

They were able to locate the tuber by using cellphone triangulation from their 911 call and a drone from Lacey police.

The tuber did not have life-threatening injuries, but the hazardous marsh conditions made it unsafe to carry the person out, so they had to be air lifted by the Coast Guard.

