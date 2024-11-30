Stolen excavator used to steal ATM in Puyallup, suspects at large

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police Department is asking people and businesses near East Main Street and River Road to check their surveillance cameras.

Detectives are looking for video that may help them catch three people who used a stolen excavator to steal an ATM.

It happened just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday at a business on East Main Street near 15th Street Southeast.

The department says someone called 911 after seeing the group use the excavator to dismantle the machine kiosk and load it into the back of a black, older Ford F-350. The witness said the three people were wearing ski masks and dark clothing.

Officers arrived just as the truck was pulling out of the parking lot. When the driver noticed the patrol car, they sped off. Officers chased the truck to Sumner but had to stop because they reached city limits.

The department says they learned the excavator was stolen from a construction site on River Road. It has large rubber tires and was driven to the ATM site. They also learned that the truck the suspects were driving was stolen out of Kitsap County.

If you have any information or footage that may help in this case, you’re asked to call Puyallup police.

