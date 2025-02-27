Still a chance for 60° in Seattle the next few days — the warmest weather since November

We have high clouds moving across the area into this afternoon and evening, but these clouds aren’t bearing any precipitation. In the overnight hours, a dying front could bring a few sprinkles or a very light rain showers to the coast and Strait of Juan de Fuca, but most areas will be dry into tonight and Thursday.

By daybreak, the only chance for precipitation will be a slight chance across the far northern parts of the area.

Thursday afternoon, expect some sunshine along with some clouds and highs close to 60° in Seattle. The last time we got to 60° in Seattle was back in early November.

Interestingly, the average date of the first time to hit 60° in Seattle is February 26 — today! (The average high temperature, however, or the temperature we should expect to see is just 52.)

More of the same but probably a bit more sunshine on Friday with highs around 60.

This weekend, expect a few more clouds Saturday and highs back in the 50s with a chance of a few light rain showers late Sunday into Monday. Most of the rain with weather systems will be directed to our south.

There isn’t any active weather or storm systems headed our way again for at least a week.





©2025 Cox Media Group