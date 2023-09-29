Steps to victory - week 4

Each week KIRO 7 Sports Director Chris Francis previews the Seahawks matchup with his steps to victory.

These are featured on the weekly scouting report which airs Saturday at 730 p.m.

In week four, the Seahawks travel to face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Step one has to do with the Seahawk’s offense. FAST START . In their three games this season the Giants have been outscored 63-6 in the first half, which is the worst in the league by 16 points. Digging a hole like that every week has thrown off their whole program. I would very much like to see Geno and Company give them a “here we go, again” type of feeling. The Hawks are not typically fast starters, the whole “win the game in the fourth quarter” mantra, but it would be nice if they could take advantage on Monday.

. In their three games this season the Giants have been outscored 63-6 in the first half, which is the worst in the league by 16 points. Digging a hole like that every week has thrown off their whole program. I would very much like to see Geno and Company give them a “here we go, again” type of feeling. The Hawks are not typically fast starters, the whole “win the game in the fourth quarter” mantra, but it would be nice if they could take advantage on Monday. Part of that will be to SLOW SAQUON . Saquon Barkley, I’ll assume he’s going to play after sitting out last week with an ankle injury, although the Giants say he is day to day. If he doesn’t, Matt Breida will be the guy but the principle remains. Get out last year’s defensive playbook. The Hawks held Barkley to 53 yards on 20 carries in a 27-13 win at Lumen Field, his second-lowest outing of the season. The Seahawk’s defense has terrible numbers so far this year except unbelievably, stopping the run, they’re 6th in the NFL allowing just 79 yards per game.

. Saquon Barkley, I’ll assume he’s going to play after sitting out last week with an ankle injury, although the Giants say he is day to day. If he doesn’t, Matt Breida will be the guy but the principle remains. Get out last year’s defensive playbook. The Hawks held Barkley to 53 yards on 20 carries in a 27-13 win at Lumen Field, his second-lowest outing of the season. The Seahawk’s defense has terrible numbers so far this year except unbelievably, stopping the run, they’re 6th in the NFL allowing just 79 yards per game. This leads to step three PICK DIMES, like all offenses, the lack of a running game makes it tough on the quarterback and Danny Dimes has had it rough the first few games. How about four interceptions in 97 attempts so far this year and he’s been held to a career-low 4.5 yards per rush on just 24 carries? Not exactly the start the GMen envisioned when they gave him a four-year contract worth up to $160 million in the offseason. Whatever, no sympathy in the NFL. With Riq Woolen and Jamal Adams back in the mix the turnovers need to start coming!

There you go, the Seahawks steps to victory for week 4!

©2023 Cox Media Group