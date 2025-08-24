Stem cells provided by Allen Institute sent to space for research on International Space Station

In SpaceX’s latest launch of their Falcon 9 rocket early Sunday morning, the crew’s payload included stem cells for research on how to grow tissues in space.

The cells were provided by the Seattle-based Allen Institute to researchers at Cedars-Sinai to send the first-ever heart and brain organoids to be grown in space, according to a release from the Allen Institute.

Scientists say the organoids will be used aboard the International Space Station to research treatment for diseases, including ALS and Parkinson’s

The Falcon 9 launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 2:45 a.m. ET Sunday and it is SpaceX’s 33rd commercial resupply mission, NASA says.

