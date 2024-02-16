State’s largest free clinic returns to Seattle Center for ninth year

SEATTLE — With with the high cost of healthcare, Seattle and King County are working to fill the gaps by providing free treatment to those in need.

On Friday, the state’s largest free clinic is happening at the Seattle Center. Organizers say it’s the ninth year they’ve been able to host the clinic.

“We provide free medical, vision and dental services for anybody who struggles to get healthcare,” said Meredith Li-Vollmer, Communications Manager for Public Health — Seattle and King County.

Li-Vollmer says from the minute the doors open, there’s a line of people waiting to be seen.

“We start giving out tickets at 5:30 a.m. We always have a line of folks who are waiting to get in, and it just shows the tremendous need,” said Li-Vollmer.

About 3,000 volunteers help out, and tons of medical equipment is brought in so patients can get eye exams, mammograms, ultrasounds, x-rays and much more.

“We expect to see around 3,000 people just over four days,” said Li-Vollmer.

“I was here (Thursday). We got the double extraction surgery and today we have to do cleaning,” said Stephanie Boen.

Boen says this is the eighth year she’s come to the clinic for services.

“My neighbors and friends told me about this clinic and I come every single year because I can’t afford dental on my own,” said Boen.

She says her healthcare plan doesn’t cover enough.

“I have to stretch my state as far as I can,” said Boen.

Julia Colson is the one who came up with the idea to host a free clinic. She says it is extremity rewarding being able to help thousands of people.

“It’s just really an honor to be part of a community that has such a big heart and is so compassionate, really about serving their friends and neighbors,” said Colson.

