State’s Dept. of Natural Resources makes Taylor Swift ‘honorary geologist’

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Honorary geologist certificate for Taylor Swift (Washington Department of Natural Resources)

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources on Thursday made the wildly popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift an “honorary geologist,” complete with a grade school-type certificate posted on Twitter and a series of tongue-in-cheek tweets.

Swift is playing two sold-out shows at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday.

A creative news release said DNR was recognizing Swift “for work championing awareness of Earth’s geologic eras by bringing the Eras Tour to Earth.”

“Moving forward, this geologic partnership with Taylor is going to be forever, or it’s going to go down in flames,” DNR Commissioner Hilary Franz was quoted in a DNR tweet.

But it didn’t end there.

On Friday, someone at DNR, who is obviously a BIG fan posted a series of tweets demonstrating what Swift’s eras teach us about Earth’s eras.

