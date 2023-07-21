State’s Dept. of Natural Resources makes Taylor Swift ‘honorary geologist’

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources on Thursday made the wildly popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift an “honorary geologist,” complete with a grade school-type certificate posted on Twitter and a series of tongue-in-cheek tweets.

Swift is playing two sold-out shows at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday.

A creative news release said DNR was recognizing Swift “for work championing awareness of Earth’s geologic eras by bringing the Eras Tour to Earth.”

“Moving forward, this geologic partnership with Taylor is going to be forever, or it’s going to go down in flames,” DNR Commissioner Hilary Franz was quoted in a DNR tweet.

But it didn’t end there.

On Friday, someone at DNR, who is obviously a BIG fan posted a series of tweets demonstrating what Swift’s eras teach us about Earth’s eras.

What do Taylor’s eras teach us about Earth’s geologic eras? Buckle up. Ms. Swift is about to teach us geology.



First up: their opening acts. pic.twitter.com/Dgcwx4znT3 — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) July 21, 2023

Speak Now is clearly a nod to Earth’s quest that it can sustain oxygen pic.twitter.com/U3dOQnpR2i — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) July 21, 2023

Earth in her villain era 💅



Time isn’t linear to Taylor. Only she knows her reasons to shake things up here, but what better fit for the death of all anaerobic life on Earth than Reputation? pic.twitter.com/S9LqzJHaqc — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) July 21, 2023

1989 tells the story of a new eon for Earth - one with a defined record, an evolved brand, and tons of reproductivity pic.twitter.com/sLC5720Xb4 — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) July 21, 2023

Taylor celebrates the explosion of colorful plant and animal life in Lover — complete with a messy extinction pic.twitter.com/01o4AaQMqk — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) July 21, 2023

Taylor makes one thing clear to supercontinent Pangaea: We are never, ever, ever getting back together pic.twitter.com/uq6I8Dk11F — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) July 21, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group