A head-on collision in Lake Stevens has shut down State Route 9 in both directions Tuesday morning.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, around 9 a.m. two cars crashed head-on south of Market Place in Lake Stevens.

There was at least one person killed.

Authorities said Highway 9 is closed between 20th Street Southeast and Market Place and drivers should expect long delays.

©2025 Cox Media Group