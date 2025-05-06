State Patrol warns drivers this Cinco de Mayo: drive sober and follow the speed limit

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is reminding drivers to drive responsibly this Cinco de Mayo.

Along with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), officials are asking if you’re planning to be on the road to drive sober and follow posted speed limits.

“Our message is simple: Have fun but celebrate responsibly. Driving impaired endangers your own life and the lives of others,” WSP Chief John Batiste said.

WSP says between 2019 and 2023, 207 people were killed on Washington roads on Cinco de Mayo.

“We’re asking everyone to plan ahead. Designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service, or stay the night if you’ve been drinking,” WTSC External Relations Director Mark McKechnie said.

For safety resources and more information on impaired driving visit: https://www.togetherwegetthere.com/impaired-driving/

