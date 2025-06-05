State Patrol seizes several pounds of drugs with the help of K-9 Knox

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol was able to find several drugs in a car with the help of K-9 Knox.

The State Patrol requested the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office’s help with a drug sniff after they had reason to believe that there were drugs in a car.

K-9 Knox was able to help find several pounds of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

It’s unclear how many people were arrested in connection with the bust.

