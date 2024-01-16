State lawmakers hold press conference on SEA Airport noise, pollution bill

SEATAC, Wash. — The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is at the center of new legislation aimed at improving life for residents nearby.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, State Senator Karen Keiser and Representative Tina Orwall held a press conference on House Bill 2103.

It would require port districts to use levy money to mitigate noise, pollution, and adverse health impacts.

A 2020 King County Department of Health study found people living within 10 miles of the airport have been greatly impacted.

“The residents of our airport communities have a higher rate of death from heart disease, from respiratory disease, and have a higher rate of asthma, and in fact have a lower life expectancy,” says the study.

The study found the closer you live to the airport, the greater the toll on your life.

It found living by the airport can reduce life expectancy by up to five years.

