State lawmakers consider making driver’s ed requirement for those under 24-year-old

Taking driver’s ed used to be something every public school student used to do in school in our state but 20 years ago, funding was pulled. Now driver’s ed is all private business and can be expensive. Most new 18 to 24-year-old drivers have never taken it.

Now, state lawmakers want to make taking driver’s ed a requirement again for every driver under the age of 24. Here’s why: car crashes are the number one cause of death for 16 to 21-year-olds.

The State Traffic Safety Commission says the majority of drivers involved in fatal crashes in our state are 21 to 25 years old. And they found drivers this age who didn’t take driver’s ed had a 70% higher rate of crashes where people get hurt or killed.

When you’re 18 or older, driver’s ed is not legally required but private courses still cost an average of around $500 to $600.

So the next big question: will the state offer to help pay for the courses or offer to pay for driver’s ed completely?

That’s the way it used to be in public schools. Lawmakers are talking about contracting with those private driving schools but those details are still being worked out.

