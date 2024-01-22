State lawmaker pushes to ban hog-tying by police following Manuel Ellis’ death

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers are set to consider a proposal to prohibit police from hog-tying suspects.

A measure banning the restraint technique is set to go before a Senate committee Monday.

It’s been nearly four years since Manuel Ellis died facedown with his hands and feet cuffed together behind him.

All three Tacoma officers who were on trial for Ellis’ death were found not guilty on all charges last month.

The 33-year-old Black man’s death has become a touchstone for racial justice demonstrators in the Pacific Northwest.

Protests erupted after the verdict was read. Protesters said that with all the evidence presented during the trial, they were appalled by the verdict.

“With all the video and all the testimony and all of the eyes on this, it can happen to any one of you and that is what we are working to stop,” said Jamika Scott with Tacoma Action Collective.

Hog-tying has long drawn concern due to the risk of suffocation. Many cities and counties have banned the restraint technique.

Democratic Sen. Yasmin Trudeau has sponsored the bill, saying she doesn’t want anyone else to experience the “dehumanization” Ellis faced before his death.

