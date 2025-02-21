Start date delayed for Tacoma’s Interim Police Chief

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma will have to wait a little longer for its Interim Police Chief to start.

According to a release from the city, administrative processes are taking longer than expected.

Patti Jackson will be sworn in once those items are complete.

Jackson was supposed to assume the position on Feb. 24.

The city says it anticipates she will be sworn in no later than March 10.

Deputy Chief Paul Junger will continue to serve as Acting Police Chief through February 24, after which point he will be on scheduled leave.

Assistant Police Chief Frank Krause will serve as Acting Police Chief, effective February 25 until Jackson is sworn in.

Jackson is expected to lead the department as Interim Police Chief until the City Manager identifies – and the City Council confirms – a permanent Police Chief.

The City will begin its recruitment process next month and seek input from the community.





