Starbucks corporate lays off over 600 Seattle employees

SEATTLE, Wash. — Starbucks is laying off 612 employees from its Seattle headquarters, according to a notice filed with Washington’s Employment Security Department.

The announcement is part of a larger, companywide cut.

The coffee giant announced this week it would eliminate 1,100 corporate employees.

Starbucks told KIRO 7 that it will continue to provide benefits and pay those impacted through May 2. Thereafter, partners will be eligible to receive severance payments based on tenure. February 26 is the date when roles were eliminated.

In a letter to employees, the company’s CEO Brian Niccol stated that the layoffs were a “necessary change to position Starbucks for future success,” and his goal is to “remove layers and duplication” within the corporate workforce.

Starbucks employs approximately 361,000 workers worldwide, with about 16,000 in corporate support roles.

No café employees were impacted by the layoffs.





©2025 Cox Media Group