Standoff underway at South Hill home after shooting near elementary school

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a 48-year-old man was shot Thursday morning and now SWAT is now in a standoff with the gunman.

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. on 166th Street Court East in South Hill.

Deputies say the 20-year-old suspect has barricaded himself inside a home with other people.

The 48-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is currently stable.

Edgerton Elementary School is nearby, and according to the school’s website, class will begin two hours late because of what’s unfolding.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

KIRO 7 has a crew headed to the area to learn more and will update this story when more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group